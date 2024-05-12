Lok Sabha Elections 2024: No need to wait till September 2025, Modi won't be PM after poll results in June, says Shashi Tharoor

Mumbai: Amid claims of the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal that Narendra Modi would pass on the mantle to Amit Shah next year after he turns 75, if at all NDA comes to power, the Congress said that the wait would not be that long as a new government and prime minister would be in place on 4 June.

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Shashi Tharoor said that Kejriwal was right to point this contradiction out.

“If Modi turns 75 in September 2025, according to his official records...in September 2025 are we going to see a change of prime minister or will there be an exception for one man? But in any case, we don't have to wait till September 2025, there will be a change of prime minister on 4 June 2024,” Tharoor told reporters in Mumbai on Sunday.

“In fact, we saw two statements one after the other, one is Shah saying Modi insists that everyone should step down at 75, then the next day we saw Shah saying Modi will continue till 2029,” he said.