Lok Sabha Elections 2024: On campaign trail, BJP Lakhimpur candidate Ajay Mishra speaks of Viksit Bharat, little of 2021 violence

Dinesh Mishra, 22, a graduate who attended one of Mishra's meetings, said, 'People say that we have progressed in the world but this development has not yet reached our villages.'

Kamal Kumar Gupta, a local grain trader, who also attended one of Mishra's meeting said, "It is true that not much has been done here but what options do we have. The opposition will bring back the 'Goonda Raj' on coming back to power."

Villagers also raise issue of the lack of better health facilities, damaged roads and limited job opportunities.