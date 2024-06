Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Party-wise list of 30 ministers in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet

A total of 71 ministers were sworn in on June 9 as members of Modi's Council of Ministers. The new government's core team includes 30 Cabinet Ministers, 5 Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and 36 Ministers of State (MoS).

At least 43 of the ministers in the council have served three or more terms in the Parliament while 39 have been ministers previously in the Government of India.

Of the 30 ministers in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet — 24 are from BJP.

TDP has secured two cabinet ministerial posts, while JD(S), JD(U), HAM, and LJP-Ramvilas Paswan have one post per party.