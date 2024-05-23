Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | PM invokes 1971, says he'd have taken back Kartapur Sahib before freeing Pak soldiers

Punjab has given leadership to the country in various sectors, from agriculture to industry, Modi said. But, the current 'fiercely corrupt' Bhagwant Mann government has changed all that, he added. 'Trade and industry are leaving Punjab while the drug trade is growing. The entire state government is running on debt.'

The government's writ does not run here while sand and drug mafia, and shooter gangs' rule, the prime minister said. 'All ministers are enjoying and the 'kagazi CM' is always busy marking his presence in the 'Delhi darbar'. Can such people bring development in Punjab?'

He also took a dig at the AAP and the Congress for fighting the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi and against each other in Punjab.