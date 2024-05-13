Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi calls on people to 'strengthen democracy', says 'let's all do our duty'

New Delhi: Urging people to vote in large numbers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is everyone's duty to strengthen India's democracy.

With assembly polls also being held in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha alongside the Lok Sabha elections across the country, Modi appealed to voters to turn up at polling booths in record numbers.

In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 states and Union Territories are going to the polls, he noted.

He said on X, "I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let's all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!"