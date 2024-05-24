Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's Hindu dharma is different from India's 'true' Hinduism, says Mamata

Without naming any judge, Banerjee said at another rally at Raydighi, "Someone is taking away jobs of teachers, someone else is joining BJP after delivering certain judgments while somebody else is cancelling OBC certificates which were issued as per constitutional norms.”

The chief minister said she will not comment on the judiciary, but the order came when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been alleging that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, if voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections, would scrap the quotas of the SC, ST and OBC people, Banerjee said.

“Did BJP tell you something before passing the order?” she asked without referring to anyone.

Banerjee also asserted that all constitutional norms were followed while making the rule that allowed inclusion of the classes in the OBC list.

She accused BJP of hatching conspiracies in Sandeshkhali and other places during the election for political reasons.

The chief minister alleged that the BJP was taking carloads of cash in different parts of the state, where the coming two phases of polls will be held, and asked people to inform the police if they come across any such instance.

Stating that Rs 24 lakh in cash was recovered from one car, she said, “I am afraid BJP will resort to more such unfair means to buy votes."

Banerjee accused central agencies of harassing TMC leaders in cattle and coal smuggling cases.

Though the responsibility of guarding international borders lies with the Centre, no union minister was held responsible, she said.

Asserting TMC is fighting BJP alone in Bengal, Banerjee alleged that Congress and CPI(M) are helping the BJP in the state.

“We will play a big role in forming the I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s government at the Centre. But we have to see that (anti-BJP) votes are not split in Bengal," she added.

The CM said the state has framed a master plan for the development of Sunderbans and save the coastline.

Referring to Sandeshkhali, where allegations of atrocities on women were raised by local TMC leaders, Banerjee alleged that her party’s legislators were manhandled by the police of BJP-ruled states when they had gone there to protest against riots and incidents of rape.

Claiming that seven-phase polls over two and half months as "unprecedented in the world," she alleged that the EC was forced to do it at the behest of Modi to help him return to power but that will not happen as BJP will not cross even 200 seat figure.

Banerjee said one of the three Election Commissioners had stepped down in protest against such an anti-people move by the BJP government at the Centre.

"If Modi comes back to power there will not be any more elections and there will be a one-party, one community, one system rule and no democracy," she said.

She said due to the geographical location of West Bengal, natural calamities like cyclones have been a regular occurrence, and the state government has taken all steps to mitigate the suffering s of the people.