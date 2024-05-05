Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | PM Modi's political history based on 'Hindu-Muslim dispute': Digvijaya Singh

"If you look at the political history of Modi ji, it is based on the Hindu-Muslim dispute. It would be better if Narendra Modi does some soul-searching as to who is benefiting from it and who all are suffering due to it," Singh said.

Polling will be held in Rajgarh in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 7.

Singh targeted the BJP for seeking votes on lines of caste and religion instead of real issues.

He asked, "Where are polls being fought on the basis of real issues?"

The BJP has attacked the Congress over issues like inheritance tax. It has accused the Congress of planning to snatch the OBC quota to give it to Muslims as well as to 'redistribute wealth to infiltrators'.

Singh also hit out at the "Gujarat model of development", saying, "If you look at the Human Development Index (HDI) of Gujarat, then you will find that it doesn't even figure among the top 10 (states) in the country."

On the BJP's slogan 'Ab ki baar, 400 paar', Singh said the BJP managed to predict the number of seats it would win in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 'total precision'.