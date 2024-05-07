Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Political bigwigs cast their vote in Phase 3

Polling is under way in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election. In the third phase, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu are seeing polling. Here are some pictures of political leaders queueing up to exercise their franchise.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 09:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ahmedabad.

Credit: X/@narendramodi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah show ink-marked fingers after casting their vote in Ahmedabad.

Credit: X/@AmitShah

Former Karnataka CM and BJP candidate from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai with family members showing their inked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Haveri.

Credit: X/@BSBommai

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan poses with his wife Sadhna Singh and sons Kartikeya Singh Chouhan and Kunal Singh Chouhan after casting their vote at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Sehore, MP.

Credit: PTI

BJP leader BS Yediyurappa with MLA BY Vijayendra and other family members show their inked fingers after casting their vote at a polling station in Shikaripura, Shimoga.

Credit: X/@BYVijayendra

Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya and his wife Neeta show their inked fingers after casting their vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Credit: X/@mansukhmandviya

BJP leader Jagadish Shettar shows his inked finger after casting his vote at Visvesvaraya Nagar polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Belgaum.

Credit: X/@JagadishShettar

Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi and his family members show their inked fingers after casting their vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Hubballi.

Credit: X/@JoshiPralhad

Union Minister Narayan Rane and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

CRedit: X/@MeNarayanRane

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, party candidate from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav get their fingers marked with indelible ink before casting their vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Saifai in Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and his wife Amrita Singh show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal.

Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar shows his inked finger after voting at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, at Katewadi in Baramati.

Credit: X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Chief Sharad Pawar casts his vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Baramati.

Credit: X/@PawarSpeaks

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with his wife Radhabai Kharge shows his ink-marked finger after voting during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kalaburagi.

Credit: X/@kharge

Published 07 May 2024, 09:02 IST
