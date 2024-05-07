Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Political bigwigs cast their vote in Phase 3

Polling is under way in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election. In the third phase, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu are seeing polling. Here are some pictures of political leaders queueing up to exercise their franchise.