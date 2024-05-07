Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Political bigwigs cast their vote in Phase 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ahmedabad.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah show ink-marked fingers after casting their vote in Ahmedabad.
Former Karnataka CM and BJP candidate from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai with family members showing their inked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Haveri.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan poses with his wife Sadhna Singh and sons Kartikeya Singh Chouhan and Kunal Singh Chouhan after casting their vote at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Sehore, MP.
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa with MLA BY Vijayendra and other family members show their inked fingers after casting their vote at a polling station in Shikaripura, Shimoga.
Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya and his wife Neeta show their inked fingers after casting their vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.
Credit: X/@mansukhmandviya
BJP leader Jagadish Shettar shows his inked finger after casting his vote at Visvesvaraya Nagar polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Belgaum.
Credit: X/@JagadishShettar
Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi and his family members show their inked fingers after casting their vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Hubballi.
Union Minister Narayan Rane and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, party candidate from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav get their fingers marked with indelible ink before casting their vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Saifai in Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and his wife Amrita Singh show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal.
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar shows his inked finger after voting at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, at Katewadi in Baramati.
Credit: X/@AjitPawarSpeaks
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Chief Sharad Pawar casts his vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Baramati.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with his wife Radhabai Kharge shows his ink-marked finger after voting during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kalaburagi.
Published 07 May 2024, 09:02 IST