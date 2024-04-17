JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Didi’s oath

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 17 April 2024, 17:22 IST

Didi’s Oath:

Trinamool Congress doesn’t want to echo Congress or Prime Minister Narendra Modi at any cost in this election season. So their 104-page manifesto doesn’t describe their promises as guarantees. They call it ‘Didi’s Shopoth’ or Mamata Banerjee’s Oath. She has made ten oaths, which include capping fuel prices at affordable prices, 100-days assured rural job guarantee, 10 gas cylinders for BPL families, abolishing CAA and discontinuation of NRC.

(Published 17 April 2024, 17:22 IST)
TMCMamata BanerjeeLok Sabha Elections 2024

