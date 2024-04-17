Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Didi’s oath

Didi’s Oath:

Trinamool Congress doesn’t want to echo Congress or Prime Minister Narendra Modi at any cost in this election season. So their 104-page manifesto doesn’t describe their promises as guarantees. They call it ‘Didi’s Shopoth’ or Mamata Banerjee’s Oath. She has made ten oaths, which include capping fuel prices at affordable prices, 100-days assured rural job guarantee, 10 gas cylinders for BPL families, abolishing CAA and discontinuation of NRC.

