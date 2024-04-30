Donald Trump does not rule out building detention camps for mass deportations

Washington: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump does not rule out building detention camps on United States soil for migrants in the country illegally if he wins a second White House term, he told Time magazine in an interview published on Tuesday.

Trump was asked whether he would build new detention camps as part of his campaign pledge to carry out the biggest deportation of migrants in the country illegally.

"I would not rule out anything," Trump said. "But there wouldn't be that much of a need for them" because, he said, the plan is to deport migrants in the US illegally back to their home countries as quickly as possible.

"We're not leaving them in the country," Trump said. "We're bringing them out."

Trump has made illegal crossings at the US-Mexico border a centerpiece of his campaign against President Joe Biden, a Democrat who is running for a second four-year term. Immigration is a top issue for voters, according to national opinion polls.

Trump said he would use National Guard troops to assist in his planned deportation efforts, but also did not rule out deploying active military forces to help.