Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: It's not over yet

Its not over yet

For a group of sitting MPs who are fighting the Lok Sabha polls, more assignments are piling on them! After their campaigning and voting is over, the Congress central leadership has asked them to head to other states to be special observers. Kerala MPs Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajmohan Unnithan and Hibi Eden and Tamil Nadu MP S Jothimani have been asked to head to Telangana constituencies. Another contestant from Kerala Shafi Parambil, a sitting MLA, has also been given a constituency in Telangana.