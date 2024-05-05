Home
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Lovely's Predicament

Lovely’s main grouse was that Congress leadership rejected all unanimous decisions of the Delhi unit. Now, Congress leaders are asking: so is Lovely confident that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are going to listen to him?
DHNS
Last Updated : 05 May 2024, 10:35 IST
Congress leadership was not surprised when Arvinder Singh Lovely once again walked into the BJP headquarters. They knew his resignation was part of a script and immediately accepted his resignation. Message was clear: Congress is not going to sit and watch the game unfold. Lovely’s main grouse was that Congress leadership rejected all unanimous decisions of the Delhi unit. Now, Congress leaders are asking: so is Lovely confident that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are going to listen to him?

Published 05 May 2024, 10:35 IST
