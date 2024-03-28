JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Meltdown

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 12:38 IST

Meltdown

Kuldeep Bishnoi’s ‘conscience vote’ favouring BJP-backed independent Kartikeya Sharma had drowned Ajay Maken’s chance to enter Rajya Sabha much earlier. He was hoping to get a ticket for Lok Sabha after his cross over from Congress. However, the BJP chose Ranjit Singh, son of late Devi Lal, to fight from Hisar. Bishnoi used to create pressure on Congress over ticket and organisational positions but this time, he appears tamed as he released a video message to his supporters asking them “not to lose heart, as there is a long way to go”.

(Published 28 March 2024, 12:38 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

