Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Strategic symbolism

A poster of PM Modi that spreads across four floors of a building, and a bust of BR Ambedkar flanking a copy of the Constitution were placed strategically during the launch of the BJP’s manifesto. By announcing the manifesto on Ambedkar Jayanti and on the auspicious days of new year for several regional communities, the BJP seemed keen to reach out to several sections of voters. The Opposition, however, latched on to PM’s earlier remark of ‘even Ambedkar can’t change the Constitution’ and accused the saffron party of orchestrating a systematic campaign to do away with the Constitution.

