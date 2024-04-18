JOIN US
Home

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Strategic symbolism

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 14:41 IST

A poster of PM Modi that spreads across four floors of a building, and a bust of BR Ambedkar flanking a copy of the Constitution were placed strategically during the launch of the BJP’s manifesto. By announcing the manifesto on Ambedkar Jayanti and on the auspicious days of new year for several regional communities, the BJP seemed keen to reach out to several sections of voters. The Opposition, however, latched on to PM’s earlier remark of ‘even Ambedkar can’t change the Constitution’ and accused the saffron party of orchestrating a systematic campaign to do away with the Constitution.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

(Published 18 April 2024, 14:41 IST)
