Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Uncertain Guarantee

I.N.D.I.A. bloc is ready with a ‘guarantee’ list to counter ‘Modi Ki Guarantees’. It has listed at least 37 ‘guarantees’ in its I.N.D.I.A. ki Guarantee, Jeetega India document. While partners have almost cleared the proposals, there is still no word on when it will be released. Some say it will see light only after April 26, the second phase of elections. Reason: Congress and Left leaders apparently do not want to be seen together now till polling in Kerala is over.

Haryana Blues?

Factional feud is delaying the finalisation of Congress candidates for Haryana, which will be going to polls on May 25. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has set up a committee to thrash out differences but it has so far not been able to bring peace among warring leaders. Last heard is that the party’s Central Election Committee had cleared some names, including those of Deependra Hooda and Kumari Selja. There is no official word and Congress cadre are still waiting to start campaigning.

