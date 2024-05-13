Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi didn't visit Ram temple for fear of losing vote bank, says Amit Shah in Maharashtra's Dhule

The consecration of Lord Ram's idol was held at the Ayodhya temple in January this year.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only helped in the resolution of the Ram temple issue but also facilitated its construction.

"Rahul Gandhi was invited (for the Ram temple inauguration), but he did not visit because he feared losing his vote bank. The BJP does not have any such fear," he said.

The Congress did not remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir because of the same appeasement politics, the senior BJP leader said.

"Gandhi opposed the abrogation of Article 370. I want to ask his ally Uddhav Thackeray what are his views on Gandhi's stand. Gandhi and Congress insulted (Hindutva ideologue) Veer Savarkar. What does Thackeray have to say about it?" he asked.

"I also want a clarification from Uddhav Thackeray. One of the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc is DMK led by M K Stalin, and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin has insulted Sanatan Dharma. Does Uddhav agree with them?" Shah sought to know.

Further targeting the Congress and the Wayanad MP, the Union minister said 20 attempts were made to "launch and relaunch" Rahul Gandhi as a leader.