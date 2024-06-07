Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi has to resign within two weeks from one of two seats he won, says expert

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will have to resign within two weeks from one of the two seats he won in the just-held Lok Sabha elections, a constitutional expert said citing provisions in the law as well as the Constitution.

Former Lok Sabha secretary general and constitutional expert PDT Achari told PTI that any candidate who wins from two seats will have to forego one within 14 days of the election results.

Even after the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, Gandhi can send his resignation to the current Speaker Om Birla as he will continue to hold office till a pro-tem speaker is appointed for the 18th Lok Sabha.