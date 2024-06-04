Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Rahul Gandhi takes commanding lead in Raebareli, Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, contesting for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls from Kerala's Wayanad and Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli seats has a lead of 344709 votes over his rival CPI's Annie Raja and also from UP's Raebareli, where he has crossed his mother's win record of 2019 and is currently leading by 3,44,709 votes.

Voting in Wayanad was held in the second phase of the seven-phased election and in Raebareli, it was held in the fifth phase.

Gandhi was the Congress President at the time of 2019 general elections and contested from UP's Amethi and Wayanad. While he secured victory from Wayanad with 706,367 votes and a 64.67 per cent vote share, he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi garnering 413,394 votes and a vote share of 43.86 per cent.

He further resigned from the post of party President to concentrate on reaching the masses. In September 2022, he embarked on a 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir for over 150 days with an intent to unite to country against "divisive politics".