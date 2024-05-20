Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RBI Governor Das casts vote in Mumbai, urges all electors to exercise democratic right

Voters should exercise their franchise in large numbers even during the remaining phases of the general elections, said Shaktikanta Das after casting his vote.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 04:35 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 04:35 IST

Comments

Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das cast his vote here early Monday morning and urged all electors to exercise their franchise.

Polling was underway since 7 am in six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai and seven other seats in Maharashtra.

“I urge all the voters to vote…this is a right in our parliamentary democracy and everyone should exercise it,” Das told PTI after casting his vote at a polling centre near his official residence his south Mumbai.

Voters should exercise their franchise in large numbers even during the remaining phases of the general elections, he said.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran was also among the early voters from the world of business.

He exercised his franchise along with his family members at a booth in south Mumbai.

Later, Chandrasekaran posed for pictures and showed his inked finger.

Businessman Anil Ambani also voted early in the morning at a booth in south Mumbai where his residence is located.

Published 20 May 2024, 04:35 IST
