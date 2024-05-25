Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Seat-wise voter turnout released, Assam's Dhubri sees maximum votes cast

The release of the data came on a day the phase 6 polling was on and hours after around 100 retired bureaucrats asked the EC to release the actual vote cast data among other things.

The EC said it felt “duly strengthened” by the observations and the verdict of the Supreme Court on Friday about the process of release of turnout data, after it turned down the plea for making public Form 17C, which provides data of votes cast in all polling stations.

Anjali Bharadwaj, who is a governing body member of Common Cause that petitioned the SC along with ADR on Form 17C, said, “big victory for peoples' Right to Information! ECI releases voter turnout figures in absolute numbers. Important step by ECI, though this could have been done sooner. The demand to disclose Form 17C must continue as that is the only statutory authenticated record of voter turnout.”

There has been demand since the first phase of polls on April 19 to release the actual number of voters in constituencies and the actual number of those who cast their votes. So far, the EC did not provide data of actual votes cast but from May first, it started giving the number of total voters in each seat after activists and Opposition politicians raised concerns. The 11-day delay in the release of voter turnout data of phase 1 also triggered controversy.