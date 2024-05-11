Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Shop of dynasty politics or voice of people, Kannauj voters to decide: BJP nominee Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, who visited Kannauj to hold a meeting in support of Pathak on Friday, said, "The Yadav family keeps on humiliating me and Pathak. But on May 13, the people of Kannauj will give them its reply by casting votes in favour of the BJP." "Not only Akhilesh but also his friend Rahul Gandhi, who fled from Amethi to Rae Bareli, is going to taste defeat. This will be the people's reply to them," Maurya said.