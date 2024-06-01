Lok Sabha Elections 2024: T R Baalu to attend I.N.D.I.A. bloc's June 1 meeting, says M K Stalin

Chennai: DMK MP T R Baalu will represent the party in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Saturday, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier said the multi-party I.N.D.I.A. bloc will hold an informal meeting on Saturday, only to discuss the preparations for the counting day on June 4 and how its leaders and workers need to stay alert.
"June 4th will mark the beginning of a new dawn for India. In today's meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, DMK will be represented by our party Treasurer and leader of DMK's Parliamentary Party, Thiru. T.R. Baalu avl," Stalin said in a post on 'X.'
பா.ஜ.க.வின் பத்தாண்டுகால பாசிச ஆட்சியை வீழ்த்தி, இந்தியாவைக் காக்க உருவாக்கப்பட்ட இந்தியா கூட்டணி, மக்களின் எதிர்பார்ப்பை பூர்த்திசெய்து, வெற்றியின் முகட்டில் நிற்கிறது. தன்னை எதிர்க்க யாருமே இல்லை என்ற மமதையில் இருந்த பா.ஜ.க.வுக்கு எதிராக, ஜனநாயகச் சக்திகளின் மாபெரும்…— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 1, 2024
Kharge had earlier said Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has informed that she would be busy with the polls on Saturday and therefore, will not be able to attend.
The seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections was underway across the country on Saturday, in states including Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
The DMK chief exuded confidence of the opposition coalition emerging victorious in the hustings.
"Our #I.N.D.I.A. bloc, formed to defeat the ten-year fascist regime of the BJP and save India, has met the expectations of the people and stands on the cusp of victory. It has rallied a formidable coalition of democratic forces against the BJP, who thought there was nobody to challenge them. This alliance now offers hope to all Indians in the electoral arena," he said.
"Through relentless campaigning, the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc have dismantled the false image the BJP created in the public sphere. With just three days remaining until our impending victory, I urge our cadre to remain vigilant during the vote counting process," Stalin added.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.