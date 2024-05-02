Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'This election is for Modi's mission, not ambition,' says PM; dares Congress to restore Article 370

"I have buried Article 370. It is gone now. I want to challenge the Congress' royal family and its 'shehzada' (a jibe at the Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi) that if it is your hidden agenda, then come out in the open and tell people you will restore Article 370," he said.

"I want to see how much courage they (Congress) have to insult the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar. You (Congress) will fail because this (standing in your way) is Modi," the PM asserted. Referring to the controversy surrounding the Katchatheevu island, he said during the Congress rule, the Union government had no idea about the exact number of islands India had.

"I then got a satellite survey done and found that we have 1,300 islands. Some of them are as big as Singapore. We will develop some of them for tourism purposes," said Modi. A Congress leader had recently spoken about separating south India and forming a new nation, while those in the opposition INDI alliance also make statements on similar lines, he said. "Congress leaders have inherited this mentality of partition. It was the Congress which accepted the country's partition for the sake of power," he said.

The Congress had gifted Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka nearly 30 years ago as it was their personal property, he said.

"If Sardar Patel was not present, Junagadh would have gone to Pakistan. The Congress will create a dangerous situation for the country if it comes to power. They may give away the Kutch desert claiming no one lives there," he said.

The Congress just does not care and had given away several uninhabited islands, the PM pointed out, adding "if given a free hand" that party will "sell off the Himalayan peaks".