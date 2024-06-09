Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | TMC won't attend swearing-in ceremony, says Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the party's leader in the Lok Sabha.

"BJP leader Pralhad Joshi had called and invited us to attend the swearing-in ceremony, but our party has decided not to participate," Bandyopadhyay said.

On Saturday, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had announced that the party would not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. "Neither have we received an invitation nor are we attending it," she had said.

Narendra Modi is set to take oath as Prime Minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 15 pm on Sunday. Before the ceremony, those set to be part of the council of ministers are scheduled to attend a tea party at the Prime Minister's residence.