Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tribal population decreasing in Santhal Parganas due to infiltration, charges Modi in Jharkhand

Dumka: Claiming that the tribal population was decreasing in the Santhal Parganas because of infiltration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand of 'patronising' infiltrators, who he said were grabbing land and putting women at risk.

Addressing an election rally in Dumka, he alleged that the JMM and Congress were indulging in 'rampant loot' and vowed that action against corruption would be intensified in the country after June 4.

"A big crisis looms over Jharkhand and that is infiltration. The Santhal Parganas is facing the challenge of infiltration. In many areas, the population of tribals is declining fast and the number of infiltrators is on the rise. The infiltrators are grabbing tribal lands. Tribal daughters are the target of infiltrators. Their security and safety are at risk. Their lives are also at risk," he said.

Apparently referring to two incidents that happened in 2022, Modi said, "Tribal daughters are being chopped into 50 pieces... Being burnt alive... Someone's tongue was pulled out. Who are these people who are targeting tribal daughters? Why is the JMM government patronising them?" The prime minister claimed that 'love jihad' started from Jharkhand.