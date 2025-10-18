<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Police said they have registered a case against a man accused of "sexually harassing" 26-year-old RSS worker Anandu Aji, who allegedly died by suicide last week.</p>.<p>Thampanoor police on Friday booked Nidheesh Muralidharan, a native of Kanjirappally, under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sexual offence).</p>.<p>The case has been transferred to the Ponkunnam police in Kottayam district, where the alleged offence reportedly took place.</p>.Protests over death of RSS worker Anandu Aji in Kerala intensify.<p>Officials at Ponkunnam police station said they will re-register an FIR and begin an investigation shortly.</p>.<p>Aji, a software engineer from Thampalakkad in Kottayam, was found dead in a lodge at Thampanoor on October 9. He was an RSS activist from a family long associated with the organisation.</p>.<p>In a 15-page suicide note shared on Instagram, Aji referred to a person identified as ‘NM’, alleging repeated sexual abuse.</p>.<p>In a video, he named Nidheesh Muraleedharan, described as a family friend, claimed that the abuse began during his childhood, causing severe mental distress and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). He, however, admitted having no evidence to substantiate the allegations.</p>.<p>Aji also alleged sexual harassment during RSS camps.</p>.<p>The RSS dismissed the claims as "dubious and baseless" and called for a comprehensive probe into his death.</p>.<p>Protests demanding an impartial investigation were held by the Democratic Youth Federation of India and Youth Congress, while Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised the issue publicly.</p>.<p>Thampanoor police, which initially registered a case of unnatural death, sought legal advice based on Aji’s note and video.</p>