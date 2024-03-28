Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Bangalore South, a most 'eminent' seat

In the last five decades, eminent people from various walks of life have contested the Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore South constituency.

It all started in 1971 with renowned Kannada poet Gopalakrishna Adiga entering the poll fray as the Bharatiya Jan Sangh candidate against former chief minister Kengal Hanumanthiah (Congress).

In the historic 1977 elections, former Supreme Court judge Justice K S Hegde contested as the Janata Party nominee and trounced Hanumanthaiah.

In 1991, renowned economist Prof K Venkatigiri Gowda defeated another former chief minister R Gundu Rao.

Popular Kannada actor of yesteryear Jayanthi, too, tried her luck from Bangalore South in 2004 as the JD(S) candidate. Entrepreneur Capt G R Gopinath and educationist Prof K E Radhakrishna unsuccessfully contested the 2009 elections.

In 2014, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani (Congress) and Magsaysay award winner Ruth Manorama of JD(S) lost to the BJP veteran Ananth Kumar, who represented the seat six times in a row until his untimely demise in 2018.