Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Invisible ink, altered ballots—bizarre allegations in 1971 polls

New Delhi: Elections bring bizarre allegations, especially from those who lose. The story of the 1971 general elections was not too different when allegations were raised that ballot papers had been chemically treated and votes marked in favour of Congress using invisible ink that became visible 72 hours later!

A number of election petitions made their way to the Delhi, Mysore, Bombay, Allahabad High Courts among others and even the Supreme Court but were thrown out after imposing costs on the petitioners.

The then-Chief Election Commissioner S P Sen-Varma detailed the allegations, which he called "bogus", in a section in Unreason in Election Politics on the 1971 polls, which saw the triumph of Indira Gandhi against her detractors after the split in the Congress.