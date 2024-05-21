Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Trivia: Muslim women in the House

<p>There have been 690 women MPs elected to Lok Sabha since Independence and only 25 of them have come from the Muslim community. </p><p>5 out of 17 Lok Sabhas have had no Muslim member.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Follow our 2024 Lok Sabha polls coverage here</a></em></p>.<div><p><strong>Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels </strong>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/deccan-herald-is-now-on-whatsapp-heres-how-you-can-join-2698271">Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks</a></p></div>