Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: S M Krishna and the Kennedy connect

In 1960, John F Kennedy was running for the US Presidency.
Then, a 28-year-old Indian law student in Texas wrote to Kennedy. This student expressed his desire to run Kennedy’s poll campaign in localities that had a sizeable Indian population. Kennedy obliged. The following year, Kennedy was elected as the 35th US president.
Kennedy wrote back to the Indian student thanking him for his efforts. The student was former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna, a Fulbright Scholar.
In 1962, Krishna returned to India, contested his first election from Maddur as Independent and won.
