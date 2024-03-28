Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Saffron since '04

The Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency has turned out to be an impregnable BJP fort for the Congress.

The grand old party has changed its candidate for every election here since 2004. But it has not been able to break into the saffron bastion.

BJP’s P C Gaddigoudar contested from Bagalkot in 2004 and trounced R S Patil of Congress.

In 2009, J T Patil of the Congress tasted defeat at the hands of Gaddigoudar.