Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: The ignominious first

The first incident of booth capturing in India was reported from Bihar’s Rachiyari in the 1957 elections. By 1980, the malice had spread to other parts as violence, intimidation, and bribing the voter with money and liquor became an election phenomenon.

Keep up with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, right here with DH!

In 1989, amendments to the Representation of the People Act, 1951 — vide Sections 58 A and 135 A — were enacted to make booth capturing an electoral offence.