Home

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: The Ram Rath Yatra effect

Take a look at interesting tidbits of history associated with the Lok Sabha elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 14:05 IST

The general election in 1991 threw many surprises and one of them was Tumkur.

The constituency which was considered a Congress bastion till then was won by BJP.

The Rath Yatra of BJP stalwart L K Advani drew the voters in droves so much so that the Congress, though riding on the sympathy wave of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, could not retain the Tumkur seat.

S Mallikarjunaiah of the BJP defeated Congress’ G S Basavaraju in the elections. Basavaraju, after losing to him multiple times, joined the BJP later.

(Published 18 April 2024, 14:05 IST)
