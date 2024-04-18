Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: The Ram Rath Yatra effect

The general election in 1991 threw many surprises and one of them was Tumkur.
The constituency which was considered a Congress bastion till then was won by BJP.
The Rath Yatra of BJP stalwart L K Advani drew the voters in droves so much so that the Congress, though riding on the sympathy wave of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, could not retain the Tumkur seat.
S Mallikarjunaiah of the BJP defeated Congress’ G S Basavaraju in the elections. Basavaraju, after losing to him multiple times, joined the BJP later.
(Published 18 April 2024, 14:05 IST)