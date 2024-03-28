Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Why the 'Cow and Calf' symbol granted to Indira-led Congress stirred controversy

“The cow may be and should be the object of our extreme care and for that reason if one may like to say, even our reverence... Even those who call cow 'Gomata' will, I think, feel insulted if they are addressed as 'sons of the cow' ('Gai Ke Bachhe') instead of as sons of the immortal Amritasya Putrah," Sen-Varma wrote in his analysis.

He was of the view that it was difficult to regard the symbol 'calf and cow' as a religious symbol to the exclusion of any other symbol from the standpoint of principle and philosophy.

Sen-Varma then went on to say, "If 'calf and cow' is to be regarded as a religious symbol, the 'Banyan Tree' reserved for the SSP (Samyukta Socialist Party) at that time or the 'Rising Sun' reserved for the DMK, or the 'Star' reserved for the Swatantra Party and the 'Lamp' (Deepak) reserved for the Bharatiya Jana Sangh should all be regarded as religious symbols," he said.

"Even the 'Elephant' or the 'Lion' should be regarded as such. As has been pointed out, in that case no symbol, i.e., no pictorial representation of anything, can at all be used in elections," he said in the 'Report on the 5th General Elections in India 1971-72'.

It all started after Jagjivan Ram, the Indira faction's leader, objected to Nijalingappa's choice of 'Charkha' as their Congress (O)'s symbol, saying it should not be granted as it was “part and parcel of our (Indira faction) party flag”.

The Election Commission then allotted Nijalingappa's second choice 'Charkha being piled by a woman' while it decided to give Indira faction its second preference 'Calf and Cow' and not its first preference 'Child', as it felt that “justice demanded that”.

However, the allocation to the Indira faction was objected by Nijalingappa on 27 January, 1971, two days after the Election Commission order, in addition to objections by the Bharatiya Kranti Dal, Jan Sangh, and Swatantra Party. C Rajagopalachari and Kamaraj too objected to it.

Homidaji of the Madhya Pradesh Communist Party also objected, saying cow symbol was semi-religious.

Dr A Natarajan of Madras, however, sent a telegram strongly criticising the views of Rajagopalachari and Kamaraj, claiming that the objection raised by them was equally applicable to the symbols 'Rising Sun', 'Lamp', and 'Star'.