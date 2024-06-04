Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Two descendants of Shivaji Maharaj win polls in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The two descendants of legendary Martha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have won the Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra.
In Satara, Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayan Raje Bhosale of BJP defeated Shashikant Shinde of Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) while in Kolhapur, Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj of the Congress defeated Sanjay Mandlik of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
Udayan Raje is currently a Rajya Sabha member.
From the perspective of the two alliances Maha Yuti (NDA) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) the outcome of both the seats are important and symbolic.
Udayan Raje of Satara (58) is the 13th direct descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while Shahu Chhatrapati of Kolhapur (76) is the 12th descendent of the Maratha warrior-king and the great-grandson of Chhatrapati Rajashree Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur, the legendary democrat and social reformer.
The Satara royal family traces its origin to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the elder son of Shivaji Maharaj, and Kolhapur royal family traces its ancestry to Rajaram Maharaj, the younger son of the Shivaji Maharaj.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was coronated in Raigad Fort on 6 June, 1674 - and it is from here he laid the foundation of ‘Hindavi-Swarajya’ of self-rule of the Hindu-people - and 2023-24 marks the 350th anniversary of important landmark of the Indian sub-continent.
Track Lok Sabha Election results live | Check all constituency results here
Track Odisha Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Track Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 04 June 2024, 16:24 IST