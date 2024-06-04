Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Two descendants of Shivaji Maharaj win polls in Maharashtra

From the perspective of the two alliances Maha Yuti (NDA) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) the outcome of both the seats are important and symbolic.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 16:24 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 16:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

MumbaiThe two descendants of legendary Martha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have won the Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra.

In Satara, Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayan Raje Bhosale of BJP defeated Shashikant Shinde of Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) while in Kolhapur, Shrimant  Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj  of the Congress defeated Sanjay Mandlik of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. 

Udayan Raje is currently a Rajya Sabha member. 

From the perspective of the two alliances Maha Yuti (NDA) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) the outcome of both the seats are important and symbolic. 

Udayan Raje of Satara (58) is the 13th direct descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while Shahu Chhatrapati of Kolhapur (76) is the 12th descendent of the Maratha warrior-king and the great-grandson of Chhatrapati Rajashree Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur, the legendary democrat and social reformer.

The Satara royal family traces its origin to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the elder son of Shivaji Maharaj, and Kolhapur royal family traces its ancestry  to Rajaram Maharaj, the younger son of the Shivaji Maharaj. 

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was coronated in Raigad Fort on 6 June, 1674 - and it is from here he laid the foundation of ‘Hindavi-Swarajya’ of self-rule of the Hindu-people - and 2023-24 marks the 350th anniversary of important  landmark of the Indian sub-continent. 

Track Lok Sabha Election results live | Check all constituency results here

Track Odisha Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here

Track Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2024, 16:24 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsShiv SenaLok Sabha Elections 2024NCP (SP)

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT