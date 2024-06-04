Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Two descendants of Shivaji Maharaj win polls in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The two descendants of legendary Martha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have won the Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra.

In Satara, Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayan Raje Bhosale of BJP defeated Shashikant Shinde of Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) while in Kolhapur, Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj of the Congress defeated Sanjay Mandlik of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Udayan Raje is currently a Rajya Sabha member.