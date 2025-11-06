<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Wednesday released the final schedule of Annual Exam-1 and 2 for both II PUC and SSLC for the year 2025-26.</p>.<p>The II PUC annual exam-1 will be held from February 28 to March 17, 2026, and the annual exam-2 will be held from April 25 to May 9 across the state.</p>.Karnataka govt reduces SSLC, PUC pass score from 35 to 33.<p>According to the schedule, the SSLC annual exam-1 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026, and the annual exam-2 will be held from May 18 to 25.</p>.<p>For detailed date sheet, students can visit the https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in</p>