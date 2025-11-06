Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Final schedule of SSLC, II PU exams announced

According to the schedule, the SSLC annual exam-1 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026, and the annual exam-2 will be held from May 18 to 25.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 21:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 21:33 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSSLC

Follow us on :

Follow Us