Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uddhav not joining NDA, working to install MVA govt in Maharashtra: NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will not switch to the ruling BJP-led NDA, Maharashtra NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Jayant Patil asserted on Thursday, seeking to scotch speculation about a possible crossover by his key ally.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the just concluded elections, the same as the BJP, while its rival faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde bagged seven.

Addressing a press conference here flanked by NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Patil said he had met Thackeray and congratulated him for the success of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra where the opposition bloc won 30 of the 48 seats.