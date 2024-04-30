Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union minister Piyush Goyal files nomination from Mumbai North LS seat

Mumbai: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.

Accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Goyal submitted his nomination papers before the returning officer in Bandra.

This is the first time that Goyal is contesting the Lok Sabha poll.

He is currently the Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha.

Talking to reporters here, Goyal claimed the Congress is a 'failed' party without any leadership or policy.

The Congress has so far not announced any candidate from the Mumbai North seat.