Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Verdict against popular faces of BJP, says CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya

"The issues of livelihood, the issues of people's rights, liberties, the concern about the future of the Constitution, all these things came to the fore. So, there was a clear people's agenda in this election, and I think Bihar played a pioneering role in shaping this agenda," he asserted.

Asked about the opposition alliance's performance in Bihar, he said the I.N.D.I.A. bloc "under-performed", even as they increased their tally compared to 2019.

"My personal expectation was that we should advance from our 2020 performance (in the Bihar assembly election), which was close to a 50-50 kind of thing. So, I was hoping we would get more than 20 seats," he said.

"Looking back, I still feel it was perfectly possible... With a slightly better, more rational kind of allocation of seats in north Bihar, I think we could have done much better," he said.

The BJP and JD(U) won 12 seats each in Bihar, while NDA allies Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won all five seats it contested and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) got one, totalling to 30 of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Among the I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won four seats, Congress won three, while CPIML won two. Pappu Yadav, who fought as an independent candidate, also won.

Talking about the performance of his party, which won two out of the three seats if fought in Bihar, he said, "People call it strike rate and I always say that actually we get very few overs to bat. So, it's like in the slog overs we come and just do a Dhoni type of finishing."

In the 2020 assembly election, the CPIML had won 12 out of the 19 seats it contested. In this Lok Sabha elections, the party won Arrah and Karakat, while it lost Nalanda.

"After more than three decades, we got two MPs from Bihar. And obviously it should give some boost to the struggles on the ground too," he said.