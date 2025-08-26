Thinking beyond numbers

<p>"Why did you slow down? You could have clocked sub-45!" An agitated close friend of Vishal TK remarked after his 400m national record show at the just-concluded National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai.</p>.<p>The animated question was understandable as the new NR (45.12 seconds) he set wasn't too far off that elusive mark, which has been long-awaited by the patient Indian track and field fans. After all, it will be another important step towards the big stage, where elites have set a high standard with Quincy Hall's mark of 43.40 at the Paris Olympics topping the list at the Summer Games.</p>.<p>The world record, for that matter, is set at 43.03 seconds by South African Wayde van Niekerk. For the quartermiler from Jolarpet, however, these are mere numbers that don't mean much to him. Whether sub-45 timing or national record, he has clarity on where his priority lies.</p>.<p>"I don't like thinking about timings and numbers," Vishal told DH. "I am an athlete who is still learning. My only objective was to execute what my coach (Jason Dawson) taught me during training. If you spoke to me before the race or before the start of the season, I wasn't thinking of national record or sub-45 timing."</p>.India confident of winning Asia Cup after 8 years and qualify for WC: Coach.<p>That kind of mature mentality is not common among young Indian athletes, but there are some anomalies. The biggest one, of course, is Neeraj Chopra. Among all the speculations and a prolonged wait for his first 90m throw, the Tokyo Olympic Champion admittedly kept himself away from the noise.</p>.<p>The javelin star's focus was always on getting his technique right and following what was taught in the training by his coach. That's why one may have often seen him celebrate before his throws landed, as he was pleased with his execution. For Vishal, it's no different, as he likes to keep his head down what the coach has to teach him.</p>.<p>"That's what I like about him, he listens and is eager to learn," said coach Dawson while speaking to the media in Chennai. "I have been training him for a year, and he is exactly what I demand of my athletes, honesty and dedication."</p>.<p>Dawson, a Jamaican who has been heading AFI's 400m relays programme at the national camp in Thiruvananthapuram, also shared how his former coach Sreenivasan Ramaiah played a pivotal role in shaping the athlete.</p>.<p>"When he was flying with me to Jamaica for training, I overheard his former coach telling him, 'Listen to the coach and follow what he tells you.' I said thanks to him for not interfering in my programme."</p>.<p>Vishal explains why he had such a level-headed approach. Turns out, competing in various running events during the formative years of his career made him realise that he can't have a one-size-fits-all approach.</p>.<p>"I started running with 100m and 200m when I was in sixth standard, and even tried running in 400m and 800m. I understood that the approach and technique changes, and your coaches are the ones who will teach you the nuances. And for the elite-level, you need their guidance more," said Vishal.</p>.<p><strong>Eyes on Asiad, CWG</strong></p>.<p>Speaking of the elite level, that's where the real challenge lies for India's new 400m king. His new personal best would have been enough to win him a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships last year, as the top spot was sealed at 45.33.</p>.<p>However, CWG onwards sub-45-timings come into play with African and Jamaican runners joining the fray. Vishal, who quit studies to focus on running after his senior secondary education, already has his sights set on the big prize.</p>.<p>"At the moment, my eyes are on the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games next year. For me to do well there, I need to work hard and avoid any distractions, including jobs and the Olympics (Los Angeles 2028). I have bigger dreams, but it's one race at a time for me," concluded Vishal.</p>