Rohith Vemula's mother meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, seeks 'justice'

Hyderabad: Rohith Vemula's mother Radhika Vemula met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday and urged him to ensure that "justice" is done to the family.

Reddy assured her that an investigation would be conducted again into the University of Hyderabad student's suicide in 2016 and that justice would be delivered, an official release said.