Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Where have Patna's Smart City, Namami Gange funds disappeared: Congress jabs BJP

He said Patna witnessed large-scale waterlogging and flooding in 2019 and 2020 but funds received under the Smart City and the Namami Gange projects have still gone "grossly underutilised".

Six sewage treatment plants (STPs) and five new sewerage networks were sanctioned under these schemes but only four of the 11 projects have been completed, he said.

"According to a CAG report on the six plants under the Namami Gange project, 'None of the six STPs and their networks are completed in their entirety, even as the executing agency, Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation, was sanctioned almost the entire cost of the projects, amounting to Rs 3,288.69 crore'," Ramesh said.

Currently, all of Patna's STPs combined have the capacity to treat only half of the city's daily discharge, he said.

As a result, a significant portion of sewage, domestic and biomedical waste is being released directly into the Ganga, he claimed.

He asked why these crucial infrastructure projects are lagging so far behind schedule.

"Can the prime minister tell us why public money has been so poorly utilised?" Ramesh said.

He further said eight years after it was approved in 2016, there is no sign that the Bihta airport will ever be built.

States such as Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have received plenty of airports under the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme but Bihar has been left behind, he claimed.

"Phase I of construction was supposed to begin in October 2017 and be completed in two years' time. The timeline was then revised for construction to start in 2018 and be completed by 2021. Although the state government transferred the required land to the centre by 2018, only a boundary wall has been built till date," the Congress leader said.

"Can the prime minister explain why Bihar has been neglected under the UDAN scheme? Will the Bihta airport ever be built?" he asked.