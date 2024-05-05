Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Who developed Baramati?

Baramati (Pune district): What is the biggest guarantee in Baramati?
That one from the Pawar-clan would win the Lok Sabha elections in this high-profile constituency of Pune district.
The Battle of Baramati involves Supriya Sule of NCP (SP), a three-time sitting MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar, who is the deputy chief minister and NCP national president.
What is the biggest question that is being asked here?
As to who is responsible for the development here - Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule or his nephew Ajit Pawar.
People here get uncomfortable if these questions are asked - whether in public or private.
What is popularly known as Baramati Model, the tehsil-town set to become a part of the international tourism map - and people are willing talk about it.
But, they want to be politically and diplomatically correct.
The split in the 25-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has completely changed the situation in Baramati located along the Nira Left Bank Canal, which originates from the Veer Dam and the Karha riverfront.
For Katewadi, the village of the Pawar family, it is difficult to choose.
“What Baramati is today is because of the Pawars. Whether it is Pawar Saheb and Supriya Tai or Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Vahini, all have played a role. The current situation has put us in a difficult situation,” said Suresh Patil.
“We are planning the Baramati International Festival. In the next few months, after this monsoon, you could see a massive change in Baramati. We will put Baramati on the international tourism map. There are many things in Baramati that would completely surprise you,” said Sachin Satav, chairman, Baramati Cooperative Bank, a close aide of Ajit Pawar, who is among the team that is spearheading the development initiatives.
“The Nira Left Bank Canal is being transformed on international models and there would be something for everyone here cutting across age groups,” Satav said, adding that Ajit Pawar, who is a seven time MLA of Baramati had been responsible. “Despite his busy schedule in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra, he spends a day every week in Baramati, where he reviews the work. He starts at dawn and is on the field. Ajit Dada works like a ‘mali’ (gardener) and nurses Baramati,” said Satav, whose grandfather Dhondiba Satav was a president of Baramati Municipal Council, a post that was later occupied by his father Sadashiv Satav and mother Jayashree Satav.
However, Sandeep Gujar, the Baramati city NCP (SP) president, begs to differ. “The development started with Pawar Saheb and Supriya Tai is taking it forward. Pawar Saheb took every person of Baramati into confidence and worked relentlessly. All the big companies that are here have come because of the efforts of Pawar saheb, who had been a four-time chief minister and union minister,” added Gujar.
As far as the NCP as a party, before the split is concerned, the divisions clear - while Ajit Pawar would look after Maharashtra politics, Supriya Sule would look after the Central issues.
When the question of development was asked, Supriya Sule said: “There is no denying the fact that Ajit Dada has done good work. Yes, it was all possible because we all worked as a team under the leadership of Pawar Saheb.”
However, Ajit Pawar counters: “Working in the Centre for 15 years does not mean that you would not look at local issues.”
As the Pawars get tested in their bastion, a visit to the Baramati would reveal the details of what is described as the Baramati Model.
“Baramati has companies like Piaggio, Fererro, Dynamix Dairy, Kalyani Steels. Likewise, recent additions to the list of industries are Bharat Forge. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has an array of facilities. The main crops include sugarcane, grapes, jowar, cotton and wheat. The sugar factories here are among the best,” a senior Baramati-based journalist and political analyst said.
“The Bhigwan Bird Sanctuary, which is located near Baramati, is a paradise of bird lovers. Agriculture tourism, eco-tourism, wildlife tourism are being promoted,” says a person associated with both sides of the Pawar-family.