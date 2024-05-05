Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Who developed Baramati?

But, they want to be politically and diplomatically correct.

The split in the 25-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has completely changed the situation in Baramati located along the Nira Left Bank Canal, which originates from the Veer Dam and the Karha riverfront.

For Katewadi, the village of the Pawar family, it is difficult to choose.

“What Baramati is today is because of the Pawars. Whether it is Pawar Saheb and Supriya Tai or Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Vahini, all have played a role. The current situation has put us in a difficult situation,” said Suresh Patil.

“We are planning the Baramati International Festival. In the next few months, after this monsoon, you could see a massive change in Baramati. We will put Baramati on the international tourism map. There are many things in Baramati that would completely surprise you,” said Sachin Satav, chairman, Baramati Cooperative Bank, a close aide of Ajit Pawar, who is among the team that is spearheading the development initiatives.

“The Nira Left Bank Canal is being transformed on international models and there would be something for everyone here cutting across age groups,” Satav said, adding that Ajit Pawar, who is a seven time MLA of Baramati had been responsible. “Despite his busy schedule in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra, he spends a day every week in Baramati, where he reviews the work. He starts at dawn and is on the field. Ajit Dada works like a ‘mali’ (gardener) and nurses Baramati,” said Satav, whose grandfather Dhondiba Satav was a president of Baramati Municipal Council, a post that was later occupied by his father Sadashiv Satav and mother Jayashree Satav.

However, Sandeep Gujar, the Baramati city NCP (SP) president, begs to differ. “The development started with Pawar Saheb and Supriya Tai is taking it forward. Pawar Saheb took every person of Baramati into confidence and worked relentlessly. All the big companies that are here have come because of the efforts of Pawar saheb, who had been a four-time chief minister and union minister,” added Gujar.

As far as the NCP as a party, before the split is concerned, the divisions clear - while Ajit Pawar would look after Maharashtra politics, Supriya Sule would look after the Central issues.