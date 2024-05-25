Today's Horoscope – May 25, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 May 2024, 18:35 IST
Aries
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It's time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.
Colour: Grey Number: 2
Taurus
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Colour: Peach Number: 1
Gemini
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.
Colour: Mango Number: 3
Cancer
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Colour: Beige Number: 8
Leo
You may be dealing with issues revolving around fears and obsessions today and tomorrow. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance in your life.
Colour: Silver Number: 6
Virgo
Female associates/colleagues/authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work. Some of you could be considering delegating work as pressures for you to perform are strong.
Colour: Saffron Number: 4
Libra
Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Colour: Amber Number: 7
Scorpio
Travel will result in new romantic attractions. You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today.
Colour: Platinum Number: 9
Sagittarius
A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast.
Colour: Navy-Blue Number: 5
Capricorn
Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood.
Colour: Plum Number: 2
Aquarius
You are at your sentimental best today. You may be infatuated with someone you meet and not seeing people objectively now. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations.
Colour: Fuchsia Number: 8
Pisces
Circumstances likely to test your will-power and self-confidence. Learn to cope, using tact and diplomacy rather than being aggressive. Do not get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans.
Colour: Bronze Number: 6
