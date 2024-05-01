JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Women voters outnumbered men in five Karnataka seats in Phase 2

Mandya recorded the highest polling at 81.67 per cent, which went up from 80.59 per cent in 2019, while Bangalore South had the lowest turnout at 53.17 per cent.
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 09:45 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Karnataka polled 69.56 per cent votes in the 14 seats that went to polls on April 26 and in five constituencies, women voters outnumbered men, Election Commission data showed.

Notably, three out of four Bengaluru seats polled below 55 per cent, with only Bengaluru Rural hitting 68.3 per cent.

Women outnumbered men in voting in five out of 14 seats, namely, in Bangalore Central, Bangalore North, Bangalore South, Bangalore Rural, and Dakshina Kannada.

Further, all seats except the four Bengaluru seats saw overall turnouts cross the 70 per cent mark.

(Published 01 May 2024, 09:45 IST)
India NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

