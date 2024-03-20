Lok Sabha elections: How to check your polling booth?

India's Lok Sabha election is slated to take place in seven phases on April 19 and 26, May 7, 13, 20, and 25, and June 1. Results will be out on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempts to return for a third term to office and the opposition tries to provide the voters an alternative.
There are around 10.5 lakh polling stations around the country which has a whopping 96.8 crore registered voters approximately. Here's how you can check your polling booth for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
A polling booth is literally where voters go to cast their votes. This voting place is usually located in a government school or office.
How to check your polling booth online?
You can head to the official Election Commission site (https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/) and fill in the details. Then enter the details.
- Voters can either opt to enter all details including personal information like name, age, district, and assembly constituency.
- Alternately, you can search by entering your EPIC number.
- Voters can also search by entering their registered mobile number and then the one time password (OTP) they receive on said number
In all these cases the captcha code has to be entered before the results are displayed.
What other information is presented
The ECI site also provides additional information like details of the booth level officer (BLO), the electoral registration officer (ERO), and the district election officer (DEO).
The booth name is obviously available, which voters can then corroborate on online maps like Google Maps to find the exact location. The Assembly Constituency and Parliamentary Constituency names are also provided by the ECI.
How else to find your polling booth
If rummaging around the Election Commission site is not your cup of tea, you can still find out details of your polling booth through the Voter Helpline App if you are an Android user and the Voter Helpline App for iOS users.
Alternately, voters can call the helpline whose number is 1950. Remember to enter your STD code before dialling.
Voters can also SMS space to 1950 for polling booth location.
(Published 20 March 2024, 04:47 IST)