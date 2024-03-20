Lok Sabha elections: How to check your polling booth?

You can head to the official Election Commission site (https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/) and fill in the details. Then enter the details.

- Voters can either opt to enter all details including personal information like name, age, district, and assembly constituency.

- Alternately, you can search by entering your EPIC number.

- Voters can also search by entering their registered mobile number and then the one time password (OTP) they receive on said number

In all these cases the captcha code has to be entered before the results are displayed.