'Set new record of lowering dignity': Anurag Thakur alleges TMC MP smoking inside House for days
Though Thakur did not name the TMC MP, several of the ruling party members demanded strict action against the opposition MP alleging this act has set a new record of lowering the dignity of Parliament with his conduct.
#WATCH | Delhi | On E-cigarette within the House controversy, TMC MP Saugata Roy says, "I cannot say anything about that, because I was not in the House and I don't know who smoked and complained...It is for the Speaker to inquire and take action if it amounts to a violation of… pic.twitter.com/zV8oQhY2PL
#WATCH | Delhi | On E-cigarette within the House controversy, TMC MP Saugata Roy says, "...We can smoke E-cigarette (within the premises of the House). We cannot smoke inside the building, but can outside..." pic.twitter.com/Eox5pALmYg