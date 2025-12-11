<h2>SIR 2.0 | Election Commission issues revised schedule for 6 states and Union Territories</h2>.<p>The Election Commission on Thursday revised the schedule of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for six states, assigning new dates for ending the enumeration period and publication of draft rolls following requests from Chief Electoral Officers.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sir-20-election-commission-issues-revised-schedule-for-6-states-and-union-territories-3827710">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Goa nightclub fire | Delhi court denies transit anticipatory bail to Luthra brothers</h2>.<p>Delhi Court denies transit anticipatory bail to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa which caught fire and killed atleast 25 people.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa-nightclub-fire-delhi-court-denies-transit-anticipatory-bail-to-luthra-brother-3827784">Read more</a></p>.<h2>At least 21 workers from Assam feared dead in Arunachal accident, 18 bodies recovered</h2>.<p>Army on Thursday found bodies of at least 18 out of 21 workers from Assam, who met with an accident on the Hayuliang–Chaglagam Road in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge on the night of December 8.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/21-workers-from-assam-feared-dead-in-mishap-in-arunachal-pradesh-18-bodies-found-3827753">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Aim of Vande Mataram debate not to defame...but to keep record of India's history straight': Nadda in Rajya Sabha</h2>.<p>Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha J P Nadda said Thursday the objective of the debate on 'Vande Mataram' was not to defame but to keep the record of India's history "straight" even as he accused the country's first Prime Minister of succumbing to the pressure of communal elements to alter the national song.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/aim-of-vande-mataram-debate-not-to-defamebut-to-keep-record-of-indias-history-straight-nadda-in-rajya-sabha-3827842">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IndiGo crisis | DGCA officials start monitoring operations, refunds at airline headquarters</h2>.<p>Enhancing oversight, DGCA officials on Thursday began monitoring IndiGo's operations, refunds, and other processes from the airline's headquarters, sources said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/haryana/indigo-crisis-dgca-officials-start-monitoring-operations-refunds-at-airline-headquarters-3827840">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi riots case | Umar Khalid granted interim bail to attend sister's wedding</h2>.<p>Umar Khalid was granted interim bail Thursday by a Delhi court to attend his sister's wedding.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-riots-umar-khalid-granted-interim-bail-in-conspiracy-case-to-attend-sisters-wedding-3827731">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Mamata calls Shah 'dangerous', warns of dharna if any eligible voter is deleted from list during SIR</h2>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday intensified her attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him "dangerous" and accusing the Centre and EC of using the SIR of electoral rolls to unlawfully delete names of lakhs of eligible Bengali voters ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/mamata-calls-shah-dangerous-warns-of-dharna-if-any-eligible-voter-is-deleted-from-list-during-sir-3827570">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Hate speech bill aims to reinforce constitutional principles': Shivakumar hits back at BJP for opposing it</h2>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has said the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, aims to safeguard constitutional values and curb provocative political discourse, and hit out the Opposition BJP for criticising it.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/hate-speech-bill-aims-to-reinforce-constitutional-principles-d-k-shivakumar-hits-back-at-bjp-for-opposing-it-3827654">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru's stray dog numbers triple as GBA hunts for space to meet SC deadline</h2>.<p>Five corporations have been asked to find unused government properties that can be converted into temporary shelters for street dogs.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengalurus-stray-dog-numbers-triple-as-gba-hunts-for-space-to-meet-sc-deadline-3827122">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Prototype train rolled out for Namma Metro's Pink Line in Bengaluru</h2>.<p>Bengaluru-headquartered PSU BEML on Thursday rolled out the prototype train for Namma Metro's Pink Line, raising hopes for the opening of a short, elevated stretch in May.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/prototype-train-rolls-out-for-bengaluru-metros-pink-line-3827608">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bangladesh to vote on February 12, first poll after Sheikh Hasina's ouster</h2>.<p>Bangladesh will hold the 13th parliamentary election on February 12, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin announced on Thursday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/bangladesh-to-vote-on-february-12-first-poll-after-sheikh-hasinas-ouster-3827847">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 Auction | From Rishabh Pant to Yuzvendra Chahal, here are the costliest Indian buys across seasons</h2>.<p>Lucknow Super Giants surprised everyone they broke the bank for wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-auction-from-rishabh-pant-to-yuzvendra-chahal-here-are-the-costliest-indian-buys-across-seasons-3827557#1">Read more</a></p>