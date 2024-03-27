Lok Sabha elections | State-wise voter turnout in the 2019 parliamentary polls

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are likely to be explosive, with the Narendra Modi-led BJP seeking a third consecutive term in power amid a largely unified pushback by the Opposition in the form of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

The Lok Sabha elections are slated to be held April 19 onwards, in seven phases, with counting scheduled for June 4.

While the BJP-led NDA is confident of securing over 400 seats among the 543 that are going up for grabs, the fortunes of political parties hinge on electors coming out to vote en masse.

That being said, India has not had the best record in terms of voter turnout over the years.

While voter turnout in the parliamentary elections in the country since 1952 have ranged between 55 to 68 per cent, it is still less than voter turnouts in other big democracies such as Indonesia and Brazil.