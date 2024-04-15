Lok Sabha polls 2024: 177 specially-abled voters cast their votes through postal ballots in J&K

Srinagar: Ahead of first phase of Lok Sabha polls, 177 specially-abled voters cast their votes through secret postal ballots from their homes for Udhampur-Doda parliament seat which goes to polls on April 19.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allocated two days, April 14 and 15 for these voters nationwide to cast their votes through secret postal ballots from the comfort of their homes.

A total of 177 specially-abled voters were registered by the authorities in district Doda and authorities had deployed teams to ensure that these voters could cast their votes through secret postal ballots.